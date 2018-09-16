Developers have been clearing hundreds of trees along Roswell Road in Buckhead for the second phase of the Camden Paces development.

This phase runs on the west side of Roswell Road near the East Andrews Drive intersection. The apartment complex was reviewed by development boards in 2016. The complex includes two nine-story buildings that will have a combined 365 units, according to the developer, Nine Bolton Associates, website. The site was formerly heavily wooded.

The development follows the nearby Camden Paces development farther west on East Andrews Drive. There is space for another future development on the lot, according to planning documents.