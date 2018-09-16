A fast food company that owns Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its operations in Sandy Springs. The company received over $1.1 million in incentives from the state and city.

The company, Inspire Brands, was formed in February 2018 after Arby’s purchased Buffalo Wild Wings and the regional chain Rusty Taco. Arby’s is currently headquartered in Sandy Springs at 1155 Perimeter Center West.

It plans to move to Three Glenlake Parkway, about a mile west of its current home across Ga. 400. The company will expand its footprint at the building, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

“It is especially satisfying to watch companies like Inspire Brands thrive and grow within our community,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a press release announcing the expansion.

A press release from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal’s office said that the company would create more than 1,100 jobs and invest approximately $32 million in Fulton County over the next six years. That job number is higher than that in city incentive documents. The state Department of Economic Development and the company did not respond to requests for comment about the job projections.

The information the company gave to the city when it requested incentives said the Buffalo Wild Wings relocation would bring 200 new jobs with an average salary of over $100,000 to Sandy Springs. Inspire already has 380 employees in Sandy Springs, according to city documents.

“It also reflects the unparalleled success of the city of Sandy Springs in being a leading destination for corporate headquarters and operations,” said Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Pitts in the press release.

To get the city incentive, a company is required to make capital investment of at least $5 million and bring at least 100 new jobs with salaries higher than the city average, according to the city.

The operations of Buffalo Wild Wings are currently in Minnesota. The expected capital investment in Sandy Springs for building out operations for that company is $12.4 million, according to a city document.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved $44,152 in incentives for the company’s expansion at its May 15 meeting. That includes $19,000 for a building permit fee waiver and $8,834 for three years of tax waivers until 2020, according to a city document.

The state of Georgia awarded the company $1.12 million through a REBA, or Regional Economic Business Assistance, grant, which are used to help “close the deal” when companies are considering Georgia for their location or expansion, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs website.

“Our vision is to invigorate great brands and supercharge their long-term growth, and Atlanta provides the culture of innovation we need for our brands to reach unprecedented success,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, in a press release.

The company plans to open in the new building sometime next year, the release said.