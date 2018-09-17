Kingswood United Methodist Church celebrated 50 years of ministry on Sunday, Sept. 9, with a special worship service, including former pastors and charter members. Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, leader of the North Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, officiated and preached during the service.

The church held its first worship service on Sept. 8, 1968, in a classroom in what was then Peachtree High School. The congregation was chartered with 76 members, eight of whom attended the Sept. 9 service. Before moving to its current location at the corner of Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in 1974, the congregation held worship services for a time at Chesnut Charter Elementary School, also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.