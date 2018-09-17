Kingswood United Methodist Church celebrated 50 years of ministry on Sunday, Sept. 9, with a special worship service, including former pastors and charter members. Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, leader of the North Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, officiated and preached during the service.

Beth Scarbrough and Rev. Jimmy Moor, Senior Pastor from 1995 to 2003, were among those celebrating 50 years of ministry at Kingswood United Methodist Church on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Special)

The church held its first worship service on Sept. 8, 1968, in a classroom in what was then Peachtree High School. The congregation was chartered with 76 members, eight of whom attended the Sept. 9 service. Before moving to its current location at the corner of Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in 1974, the congregation held worship services for a time at Chesnut Charter Elementary School, also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

0Shares