The city of Brookhaven has issued an invitation to bid on the construction of the first phase of the Peachtree Creek Greenway known as the “model mile” between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road.

“This is an important milestone for the Peachtree Creek Greenway as the invitation to bid signals that we are ready to get shovels in the ground this year and make this grand dream a reality,” said City Manager Christian Sigman in a press release.

The Greenway master plan outlines a series of nature trails, paved multi-purpose trails and promenade trails which will connect Brookhaven’s portion into the 12.3-mile Peachtree Creek Trail project from Mercer University in unincorporated DeKalb to the PATH400 trail, the South Fork Conservancy Trails and the Atlanta BeltLine. The Greenway will also provide connectivity to areas beyond as part of a larger network of multiuse trails to residences, offices, restaurants, bike rental stands, coffee shops and picnic areas.

The PATH Foundation will oversee the construction of the first phase. In March 2017, the City Council voted to engage the foundation for engineering of this section, which is the central link in Brookhaven’s 2.9 miles of the trail.

The bid deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. Among the requirements for the project is completion within 270 days. More information, along with bid documents and other requirements, can be found at https://www.brookhavenga.gov/finance/page/itb-18-289-peachtree-creek-greenway-trail.