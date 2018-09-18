The Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead has received offers for a possible $170,000 in grants for its planned nature trail.

The park at 4055 Roswell Road is currently raising money for a mostly internal trail network under a capital campaign called the Blueway Trail Initiative. Funds would be used to improve existing trails and build new ones to connect all three of the preserve’s parcels with three miles of soft trails.

Two of the grants are anonymous gifts from Atlanta family foundations that are contingent on matching funds, a press release said. One is a $100,000 grant which can only be claimed if that amount is matched by the community. The second grant is $50,000 with an opportunity to receive an additional $10,000 if the preserve raises that amount, according to the release.

“Both gifts are designed to incentivize our Atlanta neighbors to step up with substantial matching gifts as well,” said Kevin McCauley, the Blue Heron executive director, in the release.

A third $10,000 grant comes from MillionMile Greenway, an Atlanta nonprofit that has helped fund parks and trails since 2007. The grant value is a combined cash award and in-kind services from the nonprofit.

The first phase of the Blueway Trail is estimated to cost $750,000. Almost $450,000 has been raised so far, the release said.

For more information, visit bhnp.org.