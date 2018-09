Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal issued a proclamation at the City Council’s Aug. 27 meeting proclaiming October as “Fine Art Month.”

The proclamation recognizes the work done by the Dunwoody Fine Art Association, a local nonprofit that promotes fine art in the Dunwoody area and encourages artists to exhibit their art. The group also hosts lectures, workshops and exhibits.

More information about the Dunwoody Fine Arts Association is at dunwoodyfineart.org.