The closure of Buckhead’s Powers Ferry Road for bridge reconstruction has again been delayed. The bridge is now expected to close Oct. 1, according to the city.

The bridge, which is located on the west side of Chastain Park, was expected to close Sept. 4, but was delayed until Sept. 19 due to utility relocation issues. On Sept. 18, the office of District 8 Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit announced the closure would be delayed until further notice.

A statement from Renew Atlanta, the bond program funding the project, said the delay is due to crews encountering rock when relocating the gas lines, causing that work to take longer than expected. Georgia Power still needs to relocate its poles as well, the written statement said.

“The city is currently working to minimize the impact to commuters, and we do not want to close the bridge until it is absolutely necessary,” the statement said.

The road is expected to be closed for seven months. For more information, see documents from the Renew Atlanta Bond website.