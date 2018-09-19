The Dunwoody Police Department is now participating in the Yellow Dot safety program to provide first responders notice where they can obtain a resident’s medical history during an emergency.

Residents can now pick up yellow dot kits at several locations in the city. The kits include a yellow, peach-shaped decal placed on the driver side rear window of a vehicle. The yellow dot informs first responders that medical information is stored in the glove compartment, according to a press release.

Yellow dot stickers can also be placed at the entrance of a resident’s home informing first responders to look for medical information in the glove compartment or on the refrigerator.

Georgia’s Yellow Dot Program can be used by anyone is recommended for people with multiple or serious medical conditions; people with severe allergies; children with special needs; and individuals with dementia who may be prone to driving.

Yellow Dot kits will be available during normal business hours at:

The Dunwoody Police Department, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

The Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

The Phoenix at Dunwoody, 4484 N Shallowford Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

The Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Dunwoody, GA 30346.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

Dunwoody Police is partnering with the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services to provide the Yellow Dot safety program locally. More information is available at https://aging.georgia.gov/yellow-dot-program.