The Sandy Springs Festival returns for its 33rd year this weekend, Sept. 22-23, with an expanded event that now includes the new City Springs civic center.

Presented by Heritage Sandy Springs, the free festival runs Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with a post-festival concert 7-8:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be centered on Heritage Green at 6075 Sandy Springs Circle and also includes City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

The festival includes the traditional events: an art market, live music, cultural performances, food, rides, a pet parade, children’s activities and the Lightning 5K/10K walk/run. New this year is a “Cultural Corner,” showcasing “international” and “ethnic” groups, and a “City Zone” featuring various city departments, including public safety vehicles.

Festival parking and shuttle service will be available at Century Springs East/West, 6000-6100 Lake Forrest Drive; Lake Forest Elementary School, 5920 Sandy Springs Circle; and Northside Tower, 6065 Roswell Road.

For an interactive map of the festival, click here. For more information about the festival, see heritagesandysprings.org.

Road closures for the festival set-up and operations include:

Mount Vernon Highway: Between Sandy Springs Circle and Galambos Way, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. to Sept. 23, 11:30 p.m.; and between Lake Forrest Drive and Sandy Springs Circle, Sept. 22, 6-9 a.m.

Hilderbrand Drive, between Sandy Springs Circle to Blue Stone Lofts parking lot, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to Sept. 32, 9 p.m.

Blue Stone Road, between City Springs and Blue Stone Lofts parking lot, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to Sept. 23, 9 p.m.

Reporter Newspapers is among the sponsors of the festival.