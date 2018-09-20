Dunwoody Police are seeking car break-in suspects who allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash on I-285 in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, sending two other drivers to the hospital.

Police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. about four teenage males breaking into an SUV in the parking deck at the Perimeter 31 apartments at 31 Perimeter Center East. Police officers from both Dunwoody and Sandy Springs responded and began searching for the suspects.

Police then spotted a red 2012 Toyota Camry on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near the apartments “traveling at a high rate of speed,” according to a press release. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but its driver continued onto I-285, where police say they lost sight of it.

On I-285, the Camry allegedly hit a motorcycle, whose driver lost control and crashed. The crashed motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The drivers of the motorcycle and the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries the police described as non-life-threatening.

Police later found the Camry abandoned on I-285 near Ga. 400. The suspects were not found. The Camry had been reported as stolen from Clarkston, according to police.

The suspects are described only as four black males, ages 13 to 16.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Dunwoody Police Detective Caleb Gilbert at caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6997, or anonymously via the police department website at dunwoodypolice.com or by texting 274-637 with a message beginning with the keyword “DPDTIPS.”