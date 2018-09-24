From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 1 through Sept. 8. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on home invasion charges.
1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with theft by conversion.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, at night, a man was arrested on armed robbery charges.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 6, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft of services.
2700 block of Hermance Drive — On Sept. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving property.
3600 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Assault
1900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a wanted person was located and also charged with simple battery.
Arrests
3900 block of Peachtree Road/Colonial Drive — On Sept.1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
1300 block of Hearst Drive — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested during a noise violation for prohibited conduct
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.
1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Sept. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with urban camping.
2600 block of Caldwell Road — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.
2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with begging and soliciting alms.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.
2500 block of Caldwell Road — On Sept. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with public indecency.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving uninsured.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.
Clairmont Road/ Buford Highway — On Sept. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with excessive speeding.
1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended registration.