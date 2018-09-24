From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 1 through Sept. 8. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on home invasion charges.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with theft by conversion.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, at night, a man was arrested on armed robbery charges.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 6, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft of services.

2700 block of Hermance Drive — On Sept. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving property.

3600 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

1900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a wanted person was located and also charged with simple battery.

Arrests

3900 block of Peachtree Road/Colonial Drive — On Sept.1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

1300 block of Hearst Drive — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested during a noise violation for prohibited conduct

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Sept. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with urban camping.

2600 block of Caldwell Road — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with begging and soliciting alms.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

2500 block of Caldwell Road — On Sept. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with public indecency.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving uninsured.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

Clairmont Road/ Buford Highway — On Sept. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with excessive speeding.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended registration.