The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 1 through Sept. 6 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 3
3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 4
2200 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 6
Burglary-Residence
400 block of Armour Drive — Sept.1
2800 block of Ramsgate NW — Sept. 1
400 block of Bishop Street — Sept. 4
4600 block of Noble Creek Drive — Sept. 4
300 block of Redland Road — Sept. 6
Burglary-Non-Residence
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 1
3400 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 3
800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Sept. 4
2400 block of Camellia Lane — Sept. 4
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 4
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 4
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 4
4200 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 4
2200 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 6
Robbery
1700 block of Marietta Boulevard — Sept. 3
1500 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 2
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 2
Larceny
Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6 there were 41 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 24 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were nine reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6.