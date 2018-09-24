The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 1 through Sept. 6 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 3

3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 4

2200 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 6

Burglary-Residence

400 block of Armour Drive — Sept.1

2800 block of Ramsgate NW — Sept. 1

400 block of Bishop Street — Sept. 4

4600 block of Noble Creek Drive — Sept. 4

300 block of Redland Road — Sept. 6

Burglary-Non-Residence

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 1

3400 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 3

800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Sept. 4

2400 block of Camellia Lane — Sept. 4

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 4

4200 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 4

2200 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 6

Robbery

1700 block of Marietta Boulevard — Sept. 3

1500 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 2

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 2

Larceny

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6 there were 41 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 24 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were nine reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6.