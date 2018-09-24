From Dunwoody Police reports dated Sept. 1 through Sept. 8. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 1, at night, a motor vehicle theft was reported.

2600 block of Binghamton Drive — On Sept. 2, in the morning, a theft was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a motor vehicle theft was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of N. Peachtree Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a vehicle.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident occurred.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident occurred.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the evening, a theft was reported.

2200 block of Pernoshal Court — On Sept. 4, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3200 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a theft was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a theft was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 8, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a theft was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a theft was reported.

Assault

2300 block of Peachford Road — On Sept. 2, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with battery during a domestic dispute.

100 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with battery during a domestic dispute.

3900 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with assault.

2800 block of Winterhaven Court — On Sept. 7, at night, a man was arrested and charged with battery during a domestic dispute.

Arrests

4200 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

2400 block of Stonington Road —On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

4200 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

I-285 EB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Hammond Drive — On Sept. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with an expired tag.

1900 block of Womack Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

6900 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

6900 block of Peachtree-Industrial Road — On Sept. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on fraud charges for impersonation.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 5, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/ Cotillion Drive — On Sept. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to obey traffic control devices and driving unlicensed.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

100 Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 6 in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

100 100 Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 6 in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

3100 block of Ashford Gables Drive — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

1200 block of Meadow Lane — On Sept.7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with a window tint violation.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

100 block Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 8, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

5500 block of Madison Drive — On Sept. 8, at night, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

Other Incidents

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 2, in the evening, there was a damage to property incident.

10000 block of Perimeter Trace — On Sept. 2, at night, a damage to private property incident was reported.