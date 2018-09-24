Fulton County has announced the local early voting locations for the Nov. 6 ballot.

The main early voting locations will be open weekdays Oct. 15-26, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekdays Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays Oct. 20 and 27, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sundays, Oct. 21 and 28, noon to 5 p.m. Local early voting locations include:

Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. N.E., Buckhead

Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway N.W., Buckhead

Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road N.W., Buckhead

North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Room 232, Sandy Springs

In addition, Fulton is operating “Early Voting Outreach Locations,” where polls will be placed at senior centers and colleges to “directly reach” those populations, according to a county press release. The local location for that effort is the Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multi-Purpose Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive, Sandy Springs, where early voting will be held Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 21, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, see fultonelections.com or call 404-612-7072.