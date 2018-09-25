A Brookhaven man was killed while attempting to cross Ga. 400 late evening on Sept. 23.

Nolan Farrell, 27, was crossing the northbound side of highway between Northridge Road and Spalding Drive on foot around 9:30 p.m., according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Farrell was struck by several vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a written statement. There were no other reported injuries, police said.

The Sandy Springs Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate, police said.