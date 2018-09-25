The Dunwoody City Council at its Sept. 24 meeting awarded a $428,573 contract to Integrated Construction to build a multi-use trail including a 12-foot wide steel bridge and wooden boardwalk to connect Old Georgetown Trail with Perimeter Center East along the North Fork of Nancy Creek.

The city funded $600,000 for the project as part of the 2017 budget and Perimeter Center Improvement District also contributed $200,000 for the construction of the trail and bridge.

Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said construction is expected to begin by the end of this year and be finished in early 2019.