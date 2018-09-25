A local education group has planned a property tax forum for Oct. 3 at Sutton Middle School.

The North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments. The panel will include several Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education members and is set to start at 7 p.m. in the school’s theater, 2875 Northside Dr., NAPPS announced.

The officials and candidates participating in the panel include Leah Aldridge, a candidate for state Senate District 6; Byron Amos, District 2 APS board; Lisa Bracken, the chief financial officer of APS; Cynthia Briscoe-Brown, at-large representative on the APS board; Betsy Holland, a candidate for state House District 54; Kandis Wood Jackson, at-large representation on the APS board; District 6 state Sen. Jennifer Jordan; and Nancy Meister, District 4 APS board.