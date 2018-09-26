Brookhaven is about 13.5 acres bigger and has more than 200 new residents after the City Council approved annexing the Enclave at Briarcliff Condominiums at its Sept. 26 meeting.

The council also approved at the meeting the withdrawal of a separate, controversial annexation request for a portion of the intersection at Briarcliff and Clairmont roads.

Developer withdraws controversial annexation application

Brookhaven developer Jay Gibson requested to withdraw his annexation request of about four acres of the northwest corner of the busy Briarcliff and Clairmont roads intersection. Gibson proposed building a Wendy’s, 24-hour QuikTrip and Express Oil Change shop on the property.

The request was approved with no discussion. Gibson nor his attorney, Carl Westmoreland, attended the meeting.

The Planning Commission earlier this month recommended denial in a meeting where dozens of nearby showed up to voice opposition.

Gibson failed to get approval from DeKalb County for the proposed project earlier this year, and then went to Brookhaven asking the city to annex the land. Dozens of residents also spoke out against the project to DeKalb County commissioners.

DeKalb County Commissioners Jeff Rader and Kathie Gannon sent a letter to the mayor and council in July asking them to deny Gibson’s annexation request. They said the property is better suited for a hotel rather than the small businesses Gibson is proposing.

Gibson worked with the owners of the Camden St. Clair apartments on Briarcliff Road to have them seek annexation into the city.

The apartments border the city and are adjacent to the land Gibson wanted to develop. Brookhaven requires property be contiguous with its border to be considered for annexation. The council also approved Camden St. Clair’s request to withdraw its annexation application.

Enclave at Briarcliff condos now part of city

With no controversy or opposition at all, the council readily approved annexing 271 parcels of the Enclave at Briarcliff Condominiums located on Westchester Ridge, adjacent to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Resident John Ziegler led the effort to get his neighbors to ask Brookhaven to annex the condos and said he and others wanted to be part of a thriving city. The annexation request was made by having at least 60 percent of property owners agree to join the city of Brookhaven.

“We love it when citizens want to become part of us,” Councilmember Joe Gebbia said. Gebbia is the representative for the new residents.

The condo property was zoned office industrial while part of unincorporated DeKalb County and was approved to keep the same zoning as part of Brookhaven. Ziegler explained a medical facility was once located on the site with that zoning classification and it was never changed.