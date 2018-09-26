Two hosts of the weekly political talk show “The Georgia Gang” will debate “hot topics” at an Oct. 9 Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber luncheon.

Phil Kent, a Republican, will debate Tharon Johnson, a Democrat, according to the event announcement. Both are hosts on the weekly show that airs on the local Fox affiliate.

Topics are planned to include the Georgia governor election, political issues that could affect businesses and expected legislation in the next General Assembly session, the announcement said.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, 7 Concourse Parkway N.E. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website.