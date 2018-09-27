City of Dunwoody employees will take on employees of the city of Doraville in a softball game on Oct. 5 at the new baseball fields at Brook Run Park to raise money for a nonprofit organization trying to end homelessness.

The game is at 1 p.m. The fields are located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

People can buy raffle tickets to try to win a Big Green Egg grill and other prizes at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, or online at raffles.ticketprinting.com/raffle.jsp?raffleID=6257. Tickets are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. People do not have to be present at the drawing on Oct. 5 to win.

Money raised will be donated to I Care Atlanta, a nonprofit group dedicated to ending end homelessness by reaching out and helping homeless men, women, and children. Services include providing groceries and food to peoplein need and linking clients to emergency assistance.

For more information or to donate, contact Cory Betterson at cory.betterson@dunwoodyga.gov or call 678-382-6700.