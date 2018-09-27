The city of Sandy Springs has set an open house for the Mount Vernon Highway multiuse path project for Oct. 4.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

There will be a presentation with a short question and answer period, followed by the open house, according to a city announcement.

The proposed project runs 1.5 miles from the Sandy Springs MARTA Station to Vernon Woods Drive. The concepts include a 10- to 12-foot-wide multiuse path, 6-foot-wide sidewalks, landscaping and a center turn lane.

The path project is one of many around the city on the list to be funded by the special transportation sales tax approved by voters in 2016. Early planning work a year ago sparked neighborhood controversy over potential road-widening. Two other controversial road projects also connect to that section of Mount Vernon Highway: a plan to redesign the Mount Vernon/Johnson Ferry intersection, and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s study of possibly connecting new Ga. 400 toll lanes to Mount Vernon.