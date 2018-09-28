The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 28-29: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 28-29: Eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sept. 28-29: Eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sept. 28-29: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 2-4: Westbound exit ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 4-5: Westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 2 and 5, the following roadways will have traffic pacing on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.