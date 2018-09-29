Dozens of residents gathered at Skyland Park on Sept. 29 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Brookhaven’s new Skyland Park.The new park features amenities not found in any of the city’s other parks, including solar-powered charging stations for electronic devices and contemporary restroom structures.

Mayor John Ernst greeted dozens of residents to the four-acre park that cost slightly more than $3 million. The park was paid for using money paid to the city from the DeKalb County School District as part of a land swap and payment deal for the district to build the new John R. Lewis Elementary School, he explained.

The new 900-seat elementary school is now under construction adjacent to the park and is slated to open next year to alleviate overcrowding in the Cross Keys cluster.

Ernst announced the city’s annual Fall Fest, held for years at Lynwood Park, will now be held at Skyland Park. The fest is Oct. 20.

On hand for the ribbon cutting were Ernst, Councilmembers Linley Jones and Bates Mattison, and state Rep. Scott Holcomb (D-Atlanta), whose district includes this area of Brookhaven.