Livable Buckhead has set two “bike-in” movie nights for October.

The organization is encouraging residents to ride their bicycles to two Halloween-themed movie screenings planned in Buckhead parks, according to an announcement in the North Buckhead Civic Association’s newsletter.

The first is a showing of “Hocus Pocus,” a 1993 Disney movie, set for Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Marie Sims Park, 3464 Roxboro Road.

“E.T. the Extraterrestrial” will be shown Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Old Ivy Park, 519 Old Ivy Road.

Food trucks will be on-site at the first showing. Livable Buckhead will provide popcorn at the second, according to the announcement.