A national expert on economic inequality and social mobility will speak at an Oct. 12 Leadership Sandy Springs luncheon.

Richard Reeves is a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, a prominent nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C. He is the author of the 2017 book “Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do About It.”

At the luncheon, Reeves will “share his thoughts on the American Dream and the societal challenges that impact families, neighborhoods, attitudes and lifestyles,” according to a press release. That will include a look at how “fractures along class lines widen the opportunity gap” and how that affects Sandy Springs and Perimeter Center, according to the LSS website.

“This will be a fascinating and thought-provoking discussion that is sure to challenge some perspectives,” said Leadership Sandy Springs Executive Director Jan Paul in the press release.

Leadership Sandy Springs is leadership training, civics and networking nonprofit.

The luncheon runs noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. Single tickets are $35 and the reservation deadline is Oct. 9. For more information, see leadershipsandysprings.org.