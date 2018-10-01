A proposed infill development on 4.5 acres in Dunwoody’s Kingsley neighborhood would include seven luxury homes for people 55 and older. The concept comes on the heels of another proposed housing development on Roberts Drive also targeting older adults.

A community meeting for the Kingsley development is set for Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at 2281 Whitfield Drive, located down a private driveway off Seaton Drive.

Robert Donner, owner and president of Southern Gentry Homes, said he is proposing building the new cottage-style homes starting at $750,000. The custom-designed, single-story homes are expected to be 2,800 to 3,500 square feet and would include access to the master bedroom, kitchen and other rooms on one level, he said.

The gated housing community is intended to provide an option for Dunwoody’s older residents who want such amenities as master bedrooms on the main floor, Donner said.

“Dunwoody is deficient in this product,” he said.

The proposed community would provide concierge services, community areas for social activities, nature trails and private access to a nearby lake, Donner said.

“This is a serene setting conducive to retirement,” he said.

Another developer wants to build 10 houses on Roberts Drive, across the street from the new Austin Elementary School and the Dunwoody Nature Center, for “empty-nesters.” Starting price would be $700,000.

At a recent community meeting on that proposed development, more than 50 people showed up and most expressed skepticism that retired adults would live there. Many said the property so close to the new school would attract families with young children.

Donner said the area where he wants to build is tucked into a private setting. There are many single-family homes in the area and Kingsley Elementary School is close by.

He said he hears from many Dunwoody residents who tell him there needs to be more senior accessible housing in the city. He added that a lengthy waiting list for the Dunwoody Village townhomes was proof enough to him his proposed development would be successful.

The 79-unit Dunwoody Village townhomes include eight “master on main” units for older seniors who cannot climb stairs. The City Council mandated the master on main units when they approved rezoning for the project in 2016 due to the lack of such housing in the city.

The Dunwoody Village townhomes were also designed to target active seniors, the same demographic Donner wants to live in his proposed community.