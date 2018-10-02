Grubb Properties is slated to go before the Dunwoody Planning Commission on Oct. 9 to seek approval for its proposed 900-condo and mixed-use development on about 20 acres in Perimeter Center East where City Hall was formerly located.

Grubb Properties was forced to withdraw its original development proposal from the City Council earlier this year after members balked at density and raised traffic concerns. Apartments were also a major issue for Dunwoody officials and residents, so Grubb Properties relented to only include for-sale condos and townhomes in the proposed mixed-use development.

The new proposal also includes 500,000 square feet of new office space, approximately 12,000 square feet of retail and nearly three acres of green space.

The residential units will be in residential towers that could rise a maximum of 14 stories, as well as for-sale townhomes, all of which would be owner-occupied. The site will have a 12-foot shared-use path around the perimeter, which will run alongside an existing bike lane.

Grubb Properties is seeking to rezone the site from Office Industrial to PC-2, or Perimeter Center subarea 2.