A 14-year-old plan to bring two new buildings to Barfield Road at Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs has been updated with a proposed hotel.

The original designs were approved in 2004 by Fulton County, before the city’s incorporation. Now the developer, MidCity Real Estate Partners, is seeking to have Sandy Springs approve a hotel in place of one of the office buildings, with construction to start next year.

The 3.7-acre lot sits west of Ga. 400 and is adjacent to the Promenade at Northplace condo development. It is located at 6403 Barfield Road.

There are already several hotels in the area, but Demetrops said MidCity sees demand for another one due to Mercedes-Benz USA’s new headquarters down the street and the new City Springs civic center nearby.

“I believe it will be the nicest hotel west of [Ga.] 400,” he said.

The original plan, under the name NorthPlace, was for two multistory buildings that have office space and retail on the bottom floor. Under the new proposal, one of those buildings would become a 7-story Aloft hotel, a brand owned by hotel chain Marriott.

A hotel is allowed under the city’s new zoning rules, but the developer is to keep the original approval under the old zoning, said MidCity executive

Kirk Demetrops. Demetrops said MidCity is seeking a rezoning under the old rules that would allow a hotel on that lot.

The footprint is identical, and the only change is the use of one of the buildings, he said.

The developer is in discussions with potential office tenants and hopes to start construction on that building at the same time, but the hotel would move forward regardless, Demetrops said. The project has been advertised as available to be custom-built for specific tenants.

The project is scheduled to go before the city Planning Commission Dec. 19.