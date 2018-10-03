A pedestrian crossing Buford Highway was recently killed after being struck by a vehicle, according to Brookhaven Police and Georgia State Patrol reports.

The incident occurred Sept. 14 at nearly 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven and near the Papa John’s Pizza restaurant.

The victim, Francisco Panameno, 36, of Duluth, was struck by a Marietta woman driving a silver Lexus. He died while being transported by ambulance to Grady Hospital, according to a Brookhaven Police report.

Buford Highway is a state road and accidents and other incidents including pedestrian fatalities are investigated by the Georgia State Patrol. No charges were filed against the motorist, according to GSP.

Witnesses told GSP officers that Panameno “darted” and was “running” east across Buford Highway and into the path of the woman driving the Lexus, according to police report.

The driver said she did not have time to react to Panameno and struck him with the front of her car. She denied using any electronic devices or being otherwise distracted, according to the GSP report.

GSP notes in its report that a nearby crosswalk controlled by a pedestrian signal was in working order. The report notes state law mandates pedestrians yield to vehicles when walking across a road and that pedestrians are required to use crosswalks.

The speed of the motorist is not included in the report. The speed limit on Buford Highway is 45 miles per hour.