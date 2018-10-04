Dunwoody residents are invited to join Trees Atlanta and the Daffodil Project on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon as part of Volunteer Day.

Projects include tree plantings at Brook Run Park and Dunwoody Nature Center, daffodil planting at Brook Run Park and along the Dunwoody Trailway, general parks cleanup and sign cleaning throughout the city. Register through the Parks Registration Portal at dunwoodyga.gov/parks.

This volunteer event will help plant thousands of daffodils in Brook Run Park in memory of the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust and in support for children suffering in humanitarian crises in the world today.