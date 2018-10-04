Graduation rates for DeKalb and Atlanta public school districts increased last school year while Fulton’s remained the same, according to state data.

Statewide, the graduation rate rose to 81.6 percent in 2018 from 80.6 percent in 2017.

DeKalb County School District

DeKalb’s graduation rate for 2018 was 75 percent, an increase over 2017’s rate of 74 percent.

Chamblee Charter and Dunwoody high schools are two of nine schools in the district with rates above 80 percent. Chamblee Charter’s new rate is 83 percent, an increase over 2017’s 81.9 percent. Dunwoody’s is 86 percent, an increase over 2017’s 85.7 percent, according to the state.

Cross Keys High’s rate fell to 64.4 percent. Last year, it was 68.7 percent.

Fulton County School System

The district’s rate remained the same at 86.8 percent, the highest graduation rate of all large metro Atlanta school systems, according to the district.

North Springs Charter High School’s rate fell from 90.4 to 90.1. Riverwood International Charter School’s rose from 87 to 92.2, according to the district.

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools’ rate increased to 77 percent in 2018. The rate in 2017 was 71.1 percent, according to the district.

North Atlanta High School’s rate fell from 94.9 percent to 92.5, according to the state.