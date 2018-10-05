A man was shot to death at a Buckhead event facility in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, and police say he appears to have been a bystander to an “altercation.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the unidentified victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. at the Level V event facility at 2010 Tula St. N.W., just off Bennett St. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“Preliminary information shows that the shooting was possibly the result of an altercation that started inside the club,” said Atlanta Police in a written statement. “At this time, it does not appear that the victim was involved in that altercation.”

The police also say they are “reviewing the club’s permits and meeting with management to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.”