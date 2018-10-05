The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 closures

Oct. 10-12: Southbound to I-285 westbound, ramp closure, detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 12-13: Northbound and southbound from the Glenridge Connector to Pitts Road, alternately one right and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 closures

Oct. 5-6: Westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 8-9: Westbound from the Ga. 400 interchange to Long Island Drive underpass, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 9-10: Westbound from the Ga. 400 interchange to Long Island Drive underpass, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 10-11: Eastbound from the Ga. 400 interchange to Ashford-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 11-12: Eastbound from the Ga. 400 interchange to Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 10-12: Westbound from Ga. 400 to Glenridge Drive, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 10-12: Eastbound from Glenridge Drive to Ga. 400, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 12-13: Eastbound and westbound from Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternately one right and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Local lane closures

Oct. 8-12: Northbound and southbound Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 9-11: Eastbound Abernathy Road underneath Ga. 400, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 10-12, the following roadway will have traffic pacing on all lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.