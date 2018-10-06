The alarm system in City Springs, Sandy Springs’ new civic center, is going to be reprogrammed to provide more accurate instructions in the event of an emergency or incident, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The system includes a recorded voice that tells occupants to exit the building between loud alarm tones. However, the city currently has a policy to wait for further instructions from city staff before exiting the building.

The alarm was activated during a Sept. 11 Board of Appeals meeting. City Attorney Dan Lee notified people at the meeting to instead wait for information before leaving. Shortly after, a staff member confirmed there was no emergency and the alarm was turned off.

“The system was installed with the automatic warning to leave the building. We’re in the process of reprogramming, so that we’re able to provide the right directions,” Kraun said.