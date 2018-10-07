From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 16 through Sept. 23. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 17, at night, an incident regarding theft by conversion was reported.
Buford Highway/Clairmont Terrace — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Assault
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Sept. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.
Arrests
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Sept. 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Sept. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation; another for failing to appear.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of transactions related to drug paraphernalia.
1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Sept. 18, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 19, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of overtaking and passing a school bus.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 20, at midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.