From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 16 through Sept. 23. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 17, at night, an incident regarding theft by conversion was reported.

Buford Highway/Clairmont Terrace — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Sept. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Sept. 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Sept. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation; another for failing to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of transactions related to drug paraphernalia.

1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Sept. 18, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 19, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of overtaking and passing a school bus.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 20, at midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.