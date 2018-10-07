The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 7 through Sept. 20, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
1300 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 10
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 11
600 block of Antone Street— Sept. 12
Burglary-Residence
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 7
700 block of Huff Road — Sept. 7
1000 block of Huff Road — Sept. 7
3400 block of Roxboro Road — Sept. 7
1900 block of Dellwood Drive — Sept. 8
1900 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 8
700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Sept. 8
3400 block of Pinestream Road — Sept. 8
700 block of Fountainhead Lane — Sept. 9
500 block of Bishop Street — Sept. 11
500 block of Ivy Place — Sept. 11
700 block of Woodward Way — Sept. 12
700 block of Fountainhead Lane — Sept. 12
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 13
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sept. 13
100 block of Vivian Lane — Sept. 14
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 14
700 block of Longleaf Drive — Sept. 15
1000 block of Huff Road — Sept. 18
2000 block of Monroe Place — Sept. 18
400 block of Armour Drive — Sept. 19
500 block of Bishop Street — Sept. 19
Burglary-Non-Residence
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 7
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 8
2000 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 9
800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Sept. 10
1200 block of Menlo Drive — Sept. 10
1700 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 11
1200 block of Collier Road — Sept. 12
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 15
3400 block of Kingsboro Road — Sept. 16
2400 block of Camellia Lane — Sept. 16
1200 block of Collier Road — Sept. 19
Robbery
700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Sept. 7
3000 block of Maple Drive — Sept. 7
3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 11
200 block of Pharr Road — Sept. 15
2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 16
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 20
Larceny
Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20, there were 102 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 50 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 26 reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20.