The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 7 through Sept. 20, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

1300 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 10

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 11

600 block of Antone Street— Sept. 12

Burglary-Residence

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 7

700 block of Huff Road — Sept. 7

1000 block of Huff Road — Sept. 7

3400 block of Roxboro Road — Sept. 7

1900 block of Dellwood Drive — Sept. 8

1900 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 8

700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Sept. 8

3400 block of Pinestream Road — Sept. 8

700 block of Fountainhead Lane — Sept. 9

500 block of Bishop Street — Sept. 11

500 block of Ivy Place — Sept. 11

700 block of Woodward Way — Sept. 12

700 block of Fountainhead Lane — Sept. 12

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 13

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sept. 13

100 block of Vivian Lane — Sept. 14

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 14

700 block of Longleaf Drive — Sept. 15

1000 block of Huff Road — Sept. 18

2000 block of Monroe Place — Sept. 18

400 block of Armour Drive — Sept. 19

500 block of Bishop Street — Sept. 19

Burglary-Non-Residence

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 7

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 8

2000 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 9

800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Sept. 10

1200 block of Menlo Drive — Sept. 10

1700 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 11

1200 block of Collier Road — Sept. 12

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 15

3400 block of Kingsboro Road — Sept. 16

2400 block of Camellia Lane — Sept. 16

1200 block of Collier Road — Sept. 19

Robbery

700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Sept. 7

3000 block of Maple Drive — Sept. 7

3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 11

200 block of Pharr Road — Sept. 15

2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 16

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 20

Larceny

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20, there were 102 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 50 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 26 reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20.