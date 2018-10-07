From Dunwoody Police reports dated Sept. 16 through Sept. 23. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Sept. 16, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 16, in the evening two people were arrested and accused of theft.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 16, in the evening, a theft was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Sept. 16, at night, a street robbery involving a weapon was reported.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Sept. 17, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a building.

100 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 four incidents of thefts from vehicles were reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 17, in the evening, a theft was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Sept. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2200 block of Charleston Place — On Sept. 17, in the evening, items were stolen from a vehicle.

6200 block of Charleston Place — On Sept. 18, at midnight, items were stolen from a vehicle.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Sept. 18, in the early morning, items were stolen from a vehicle.

5300 block of Ashley Court — On Sept. 18, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Sept. 18, in the evening and into the next morning, three incidents of thefts from vehicles were reported.

100 block of Perimeter Trace — On Sept. 18, in the evening and into the next morning, five incidents of thefts from vehicles were reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 18, in the evening, a business was robbed at gunpoint.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 19, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On Sept. 19, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 19, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 20, in the early morning items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2400 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Sept. 21, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 21, in the morning, a theft was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 21, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on larceny changes.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 22, in the evening, a robbery was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 23, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 23, in the afternoon, three incidents of thefts from vehicles were reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

Arrests

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Hammond Drive — On Sept. 17, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

6400 block of Madison Drive — On Sept. 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On Sept. 18, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct under the influence.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 19, at midnight, a man arrested a man for cocaine possession and another for marijuana possession.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 19, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of robbing a bank.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 19, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

I-285 WB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 21, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Road — On Sept. 21, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center East— On Sept. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of making false representations to police.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of his expired tag.

4600 block of North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

400 block of Dunwoody Park — On Sept. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of solicitation of an illicit sexual act.

Other Incidents

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 22, in the early morning, someone was recorded trying to elude an officer.