The following crime information is taken from the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for the week ending Sept. 7.

North District Crime: The unit reported four burglaries and nine entering autos. Two of the burglaries were believed to be committed by the same suspect. Six of the nine entering autos occurred in apartment complexes.

South District Crime: The unit reported two residential burglaries and five entering autos. Both burglaries were in multi-unit housing complexes.

Street Crimes Unit (SCU): The unit reported two felony arrests, four misdemeanor arrests, conducted 25 traffic stops, and issued 23 citations. The unit located four wanted persons, made four field contacts, and conducted four suspicious persons/vehicles stops and two vehicle searches.

Traffic: The unit reported seven misdemeanor arrests and five DUI arrests; conducted 157 traffic stops; and issued 178 citations.

K-9 Unit: The unit reported three city arrests, conducted 12 traffic stops and issued 13 traffic citations. The unit located one wanted person, made three field contacts, stopped two suspicious persons/vehicles, and conducted five K-9 searches. The unit worked five drug complaints, conducted two knock/talks and seized two tabs of MDMA, 74 Xanax pills and one gun. The unit assisted SIU with a drug investigation with drugs and currency seized.

A hotel interdiction yielded two persons arrested for outstanding warrants and one gun seized.

Criminal Investigations Division: There were several armed robberies in Spring Creek Apartment Complex: a pedestrian exiting vehicle was robbed and cash stolen; a pizza delivery driver was robbed and cash stolen; a pedestrian was robbed and cash stolen. All appear to be related, but no arrest was made. A K-9 officer responded to a call from one of the victim’s seeing the suspect and when the officer attempted to stop and ID, the suspect fled.

A person was shot in his lower legs on Glenridge Drive. The victim initially stated he was robbed, but then allegedly admitted accidentally shooting himself. The subject was charged with multiple ordinance violations.

At Spalding Trail apartments, a male and a female were sitting inside the female’s ground-level apartment when an unknown person fired a gun outside of the building. The victims were struck by bullets and transported to a hospital for treatment. The injuries were not life-threatening.

A larceny case involves contractors doing work at the home on Wescott Lane while the residents were out. Arrest warrants were obtained. One of the suspects turned himself in, and the other is still at large.

The SSPD CID received communication from the FBI regarding a stolen Mercedes-Benz from the RBM dealership. The FBI agent informed CID that there may be a new owner for this stolen vehicle. He further indicated that the FBI is in the process of obtaining the audio and video surveillance recording from the DeKalb County Department of Motor Vehicles, as they believe a person of interest was on scene registering this stolen Mercedes with an altered vehicle identification number.