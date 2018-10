The statewide voter registration deadline for the upcoming Nov. 6 election is Oct. 9.

Races on the ballot include Georgia governor, seats on the U.S. House of Representatives and Georgia General Assembly and constitutional amendments. Early voting in DeKalb and Fulton counties will begin Oct. 15.

To check voter registration status or to view sample ballots, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.

To register online or print out an application to mail, visit registertovote.sos.ga.gov.