The city of Atlanta announced the launch of a new initiative Oct. 9 aimed at accelerating the repair of potholes, roads and other city infrastructure.

“Our pledge to the public is simple: you report it, we’ll repair it,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release.

The “vigorous and proactive operations campaign” will “actively engage residents and stakeholders to speed the repair of potholes, the beautification of public spaces and the identification of other infrastructure issues in need of attention,” the release said.

The launch of this campaign, called “Fix-It ATL,” follows complaints that Buckhead sidewalks are inaccessible to wheelchair users due to potholes and cracks. One person who often had trouble using the sidewalks, which were concentrated on Peachtree Road, later joined a lawsuit against the city urging repair and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The campaign will also include an assessment of every street in Atlanta that is expected to be complete within the next few months, the release said.

The Department of Public Works has already increased its frequency in repairing potholes since Bottoms took office in January, the release said. Through the end of September, the department has repaired 13,075 potholes in 2018, compared to approximately 2,000 repairs during that same time in 2017, according to the release.

The new initiative coincides with the recent launch of the ATL311 mobile phone app, a new platform the public can use to report problems with city services or infrastructure, the release said. The app is in addition to the existing ATL311 phone and website platforms.