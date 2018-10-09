Sandy Springs has set a public meeting for residents to provide input on north end redevelopment proposals created by a task force.

The meeting will be held Oct. 18. at 6 p.m. in Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

During the meeting, draft goals and proposals covering education, housing, arts, housing affordability, economic development, transportation and green infrastructure will be presented, according to a press release.

An open house to gather input will be held following the presentation. This meeting is a follow up to the workshop held in July, a press release said.

The North End Revitalization Task Force, a 14-member group created by the mayor and City Council, has been working to create proposals for redevelopment the north end, which, for task force purposes, is defined as the area along Roswell Road between Dalrymple Road, Ga. 400 and the city’s border with the Chattahoochee River.

The group plans to deliver recommendations to the City Council by Jan. 1, 2019.