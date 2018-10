Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will talk stormwater at this month’s town hall meeting on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.



The city’s stormwater maintenance program will be discussed as well as other projects in the pipeline to address stormwater.

Ernst’s future town halls are slated for Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.