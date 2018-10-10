Trees Atlanta is hosting its second annual tree sale featuring more than 1,500 native and exotic plants at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located at 4770 Peachtree Road.

There will be 270 species of trees available to purchase as well as shrubs, native perennials and tree-friendly vines. Exclusive grouping of rare and unusual tree varieties, such as Davidia Ginko and Magnolia will also be on sale.

Shoppers will have the chance to talk to experts and a certified arborist about the varieties to assist in making selections.

All proceeds benefit Trees Atlanta’s planting and education programs. The nonprofit group plants more than 4,000 trees a year and reach over 8,000 children and adults with our education programs across metro Atlanta.

For more information about the Dunwoody tree sale, click here.