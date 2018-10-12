The Nov. 6 election will decide several state House races in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. The Reporter Newspapers asked candidates in those races about themselves and their policies, as well as their positions on public transit and the state income tax. For their answers, click their name or photo below.

For our guide to local U.S. Congressional races, click here. For our guide to local state Senate races, click here.

House District 40 (Buckhead)

Democrat Erick Allen and Republican Matt Bentley are competing to replace retiring Republican incumbent Rich Golick in the House District 40 seat.

House District 51 (Sandy Springs)

In House District 51, Republican Alex Kaufman and Democrat Josh McLaurin are competing to replace retiring Republican incumbent Wendell Willard.

House District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

In House District 52, Democrat Shea Roberts is challenging Republican incumbent Deborah Silcox.

House District 54 (Buckhead)

In House District 54, Republican incumbent Beth Beskin faces a challenge from Democrat Betsy Holland.

House District 79 (Dunwoody)

In House District 79, Democrat Michael Wilensky and Republican Ken Wright are vying to replace retiring incumbent Tom Taylor.

House District 80 (Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

In state House District 80, Republican incumbent Meagan Hanson is challenged by Democrat Matthew Wilson.

House District 81

Republican Ellen Diehl is challenging Democratic incumbent Scott Holcomb for the House District 81 seat.