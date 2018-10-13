Restaurants and businesses have begun opening in the commercial section of City Springs. One restaurant recently received approval to enclose a patio, changing the façade of the building.

Four restaurants and three retail tenants were announced for Sandy Springs’ new civic center earlier this year, but were not ready for the City Hall and Performing Arts Center grand openings in May and August, respectively.

A health-food restaurant, Flower Child, plans to open sometime in October. The Select, a restaurant by the owners behind the Paces & Vine restaurant in Vinings, has received approval by the city to enclose an existing patio.

On the retail side, “hydration” treatment clinic Vida-Flo and fitness center TURN Studio opened within the past month, according to the businesses’ social media accounts.

The city’s Public Facilities Authority, which is the City Council acting in a different capacity to authorize City Springs plans, approved The Select’s plan at its Oct. 2 meeting.

The authority’s approval essentially recalculated the rent based on the square footage that would change with the new enclosed patio. The restaurant, which plans to open on the southwestern side of the City Springs building, still faces other hurdles before starting construction, including building permit approval, said Dave Green, the restaurant’s co-owner. The Select is aiming to open in March.

“There’s a lot of things that have to happen, I must say,” he said.

The enclosure would solve issues caused by odd elevations and walls on the current space, Green said. The space currently has an overhead covering and railings outlining it.

Dining tables are expected to be set up in the space. The enclosure is also planned to have large windows that can be opened during pleasant weather and closed at other times, he said.

“We worked with the city to come up with a way to be more enjoyable year round,” Green said. “It will be able to be used every day of the year.”

The enclosure was unanimously approved by the authority. The agreement also allows the city to ask The Select to remove the enclosure when and if they vacate the space.

The Select will offer “a light interpretation of contemporary American comfort food” with a slightly French twist.

Flower Child will offer “fast casual, healthy food” with a menu devoted to “veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins,” according to a press release.

The City Springs location is its second in Georgia, following its first opening in the Shops Around Lenox in Buckhead earlier this year, the release said.