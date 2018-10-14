The city of Dunwoody is slated to grant an aerial easement for the construction of the Twelve24 office building at 1224 Hammond Drive to allow a tower crane to periodically swing over the public right-of-way on Hammond Drive. The City Council heard a first read of the ordinance at the Oct. 8 meeting.

The temporary easement expires when construction is completed or on Dec. 31, 2019, whichever comes first.

The work is safe, but any liability would be picked up by the construction company, Public Works Director Michael Smith said.

Twelve24 is a 16-story office building being constructed on what was a nearly 4-acre unused portion of the Perimeter Mall parking lot. The building is adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station. The office tower will include 335,000 square feet of Class A office space and 11,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants.