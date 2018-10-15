Work will begin in November on adding turn lanes and making traffic signal improvements at the busy intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and West Nancy Creek Drive in Brookhaven.

The City Council last month approved a $250,000 contract with CME LLC to install new left-turn lanes on West Nancy Creek Drive in the eastbound and westbound directions. Other improvements include upgraded traffic signals with left-turn arrows in every direction of traffic.

This is the first major intersection project that was approved by the council in 2017 as part of the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study following public input. The additions are expected to alleviate the severe congestion that occurs at the intersection.

The project will only use the city’s existing right of way, according to city officials. There are some landscaping bushes and trees in the right of way at 3900 Ashford-Dunwoody Road that will be removed, Public Works Director Hari Karikaran said. Some of the existing sidewalks at the intersection will also be torn up as part of the work, but will be replaced with five-foot-wide sidewalks, he added.

Karikaran said the construction schedule for the project was extended to 90 days to try to avoid congestion and backups during peak travel times.

Crews will not be able to work between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. or between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and crews will only work one lane at a time, he said. Workers with be on site to help direct traffic during construction.