The Dunwoody Homeowners Association is hosting a candidate forum on Sunday, Oct. 21, beginning at 2 p.m. The forum is open to the public and will be held at the Dunwoody High School auditorium, 5035 Vermack Road.

Candidates from the following races have been invited and the order of appearance at the forum:

State Senate District 40 at 2 p.m.

State House District 79 at 2:30 p.m.

6th Congressional District at 3 p.m.

Meet and greet at 3:30 p.m.

The final list of participating candidates will be posted Oct. 19. Questions for the candidates can be submitted by clicking here for the DHA website.

The DHA does not endorse any political party or candidate.

To read the Reporter Newspapers Voters Guide on the 6th Congressional District, click here.

Click here for the Reporter Newspapers Voters Guide on the state Senate District 40 race, and for the Voters Guide on the state House District 79 race, click here.