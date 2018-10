Early voting in Dunwoody will be held at the Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, beginning Oct. 15 and lasting three weeks.

Hours are:

Monday – Friday, Oct. 15 – Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 and Saturday Oct. 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on DeKalb County elections including a link to the sample ballot, click here.